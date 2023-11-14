HARTFORD, WV (WOWK) — A firefighter was taken to the hospital to be evaluated after a fall fighting a fire at a church.

The fire happened Tuesday night along Front Street at the United Methodist Church in Hartford.

The church’s pastor was on the scene trying to fight the flames with a water hose before crews arrived.

Another man spotted the fire, yelled to his family to call 911, and then started dumping water on the flames. His family joined in as well.

Matt Greg with New Haven Volunteer Fire Department tells 13 News that the firefighters injuries were not life-threatning.

He also says that the fire is not suspicous in nature however because the building was a place of worship the West Virginia Fire Marshal’s office has been contacted.

Mason Fire Department, the Pomeroy Fire Department and Mason County EMS were all on the scene.

There is no word on how the fire started.