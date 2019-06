KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WOWK) – US-60 is shut down in Kanawha County after a pedestrian was hit by a car.

The accident took place just after 4:30 p.m. on US-60 at Dorothy Drive in the Shrewsbury area of eastern Kanawha County.

According to dispatchers, both the driver and the pedestrian were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Kanawha County EMS, WVSP, Cedar Grove Fire are responding to the scene.