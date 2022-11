CHESAPEAKE, OHIO (WOWK) – A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.

It happened just after 8:30 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Jonathan Davis, 31, from Ona, W.Va., was driving his Jeep Cherokee westbound on County Road 1 when he hit Billey Finney of London, Ky.

Troopers said Finney has significant injuries and was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital to be treated.

The crash remains under investigation.