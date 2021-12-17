Pedestrian killed by car in South Williamson, Kentucky

SOUTH WILLIAMSON, KY (WOWK) – A person is dead after being hit by car in Kentucky.

Troopers tell us it happened around 6 P-M Friday along US 119, near the Walmart in South Williamson.

The person’s name has not been released yet, but we’re told the road will be shutdown for several hours.

No other information is available at this time.

Kentucky State Police are handling the investigation.