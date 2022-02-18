KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene after a pedestrian is hit and killed in Kanawha County

Dispatchers tell 13 News, it happened along Route 60, in the Malden area, near Buss Food Services just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department released a statement saying, Route 60 will be shut down for an indefinite amount of time while deputies investigate.

We’re told the driver stayed on scene. No other information is available at this time.

