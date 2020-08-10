People can now text to get COVID-19 results

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 5,000,000 Americans have now been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That number, in part, is attributed to wider, more available testing. Health officials say you should quarantine while waiting for results, but there is a faster way you can get them.

“It’s much better to get the results in 36 to 48 hours than it is to wait four to five days like you have to do in some instances,” John Law, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said.



If you get tested at a drive-thru testing site like this, you are given a form to fill out with your contact information – which helps speed up processing and results.



“We enter it during the time they’re waiting in line. We take it back to them, the computer spits out a bar code and when the bar code gets to the Mako laboratory, instead of people manually entering in things, like they had previously, they just have to scan the barcode,” Law said.



When you’re finished with your test, you get a business card with a website and phone number.



if you want fast results after you’ve been tested for COVID-19, all you need is a smartphone. simply text Mako to 66349.



“Negative results post automatically, if you are positive, you will be called before your results go on the website,” Law said.



The texting process also helps keep people from ringing the phone off the hook at the health department.



“It does reduce the number of calls; you get them quicker and for your own peace of mind,” Law said.



People can still call the health department for results, if they prefer to speak to someone directly.

