People react to Putnam County turning red

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County is now in the red.

Many of the people we spoke with had mixed reactions, but they all agree the rising number of cases is concerning.



“It’s scary, it’s really scary,” Connie Smith, Putnam County said.



“It definitely scares you. You want everyone to be safe,” Michael Simley, Putnam County said.



Some say the county being red isn’t a shock.

“It really doesn’t surprise me. You see so many people without their masks on. They’re not social distancing,” Linda Atkins, Putnam County said.



When we asked people if they think bars, restaurants and other recreational places should be open, they said it’s a personal choice to go, but there are ways to stay safe.



“I think if they stay the distance and wear the mask and hand sanitize, wash their hands when they go to the restroom, i think it would help definitely,” Smith said.



Some say there is a way to ensure cases go down.



“I think everyone should really open their eyes and realize that this is a pandemic that we don’t have a cure for yet,” Smith said.



We did reach out to the Putnam County Health Department and the Board of Education but did not get a response as to what actions they’re taking with the new designation.

