Quincy, WV (WOWK) – One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while riding a bicycle in Quincy early Tuesday morning.

Metro 911 dispatchers confirm the person was hit while on a bike East Dupont Avenue on the Belle side of the Chelyan Bridge around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday. They were taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the person stayed on the scene of the incident.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation. Stay with 13 News for updates on this story.