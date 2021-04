CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are on scene of a shooting in the capitol city.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, one victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened along Central Avenue in Charleston, just before 9 P.M Wednesday.

It’s unclear of the victim’s condition at this time.

No word on a suspect, or if police have anyone in custody.

Charleston Police are handling the investigation. Stay with WOWK for the latest.