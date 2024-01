CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – One person has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened around 12:22 p.m. in the 1400 block of Washington St. East.

There is no word on the condition of the person who was hit.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.