CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A federal grand jury has indicted a former Kanawha elementary school counselor, Todd Roatsey, on two new charges in connection to the child pornography case against him.

Roatsey, who was the guidance counselor at Pinch Elementary, now faces 13 charges.

Prosecutors planned to use videos and Snapchat conversations found on Roatsey’s devices. They say he used Snapchat, pretending to be an 18-year-old boy to get images and videos of underage girls for sexual gratification

In the last indictment, investigators alleged Roatsey deleted a Snapchat account to prevent it from being used in court.

Documents say Todd Roatsey, of Elkview, may have victims from as far back as 20 years ago.

He is expected to be arraigned on the new charges on March 3rd.