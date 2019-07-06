Plane Makes Emergency Landing at Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — A large airplane caring 60 people onboard made an emergency landing Saturday at Yeager Airport.

The aircraft reported a possible problem with the landing gear after it took off from Yeager heading for Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Before the aircraft landed safely personnel from the Charleston Police, Charleston Fire, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority, West Virginia State Police, and the 130th Airlift Wing Fire Department were staging at multiple locations around the airport in accordance with the airport emergency plan.

The plane landed safely just before 4 PM.