LAWRENCE COUNTY, OHIO (WOWK) – With temperatures warming up, many plant enthusiasts are heading to their local greenhouse.

“Oh gosh, I love spring,’ said gardening enthusiast, Kenny Parker. “Just the flowers, the colors, watching the vegetables grow, I mean its just all fun to me. I just love it.”

A question many are asking is when is the right time to start planting?

Traditionally, the last frost happens around the second week in May, but Appalachian planting lore and skilled gardeners say it’s best to wait until after Mothers Day.

“If you’re planting out in the garden, a lot of times your better off to wait a little longer and let the ground get warmed up,” said Ed Pratt, the co-owner of Pratt’s Greenhouse located in South Point. “Because the plants that you put in the ground even if they don’t get frosted, like tomatoes, peppers cucumbers, squash, the ground is still pretty cool so it’s not going to perform really well.”

As for tips to promote good growth this season? Experts say its all about the soil and fertilizer.

“If you have some good composted manure that kind of thing, you can put along and mix in the dirt with it or can come back with like a triple 12 fertilizer and just kind of side dress layer on after it takes a hold,” said Pratt.

While maintaining and caring for plants all season long may seem like a lot of upkeep, Pratt said that the final product is always worth it.

“It’s not an easy thing to do,” said Parker. “You’re going to have mistakes and there’s going to be things that you mess up. You need to be looking for people that know so you can have connections so that you can have someone to ask when a problem pops up.”

As for those who just can’t seem to master their green thumbs, don’t worry there’s still other options.

“The hanging baskets is what we really came for,” said plant shoppers, Lisa Debord and Crystal Miller. “They already did all of the work for you. They are huge and beautiful.”