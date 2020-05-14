Poage Landing Days in Ashland, KY canceled

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – The Poage Landing Days Festival in Ashland, KY has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Poage Board of Directors reached the decision to cancel the festival which was scheduled for September 18th-20th, 2020.

“We feel this cancellation is in the best interest and safety of our vendors, entertainers and 1000s of people who would have attended,” said organizers on the festival’s Facebook page. The cancellation complies with both State and Local Guidelines with regards to the COVID-19 Virus.

“This was a very difficult decision. The amount of advanced planning needed for an event of our size does not allow us to wait until later in the year to see what happens with this Pandemic.”

The three days festival celebrates the founding of the area, which was originally named Poage’s Landing when the Poage family settled along the Ohio River in the 18th century.