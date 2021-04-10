Poca Boys Basketball to miss rest of regular season due to COVID-19

POCA, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 bug has bit the Poca the Dots.

One of the best AA teams in the area will be forced to end its regular season due to the Coronavirus.

Dots assistant coach Mason Ballard confirmed the news to the 13 Sports Zone but mentioned there is still hope to play again this year.

The Dots had 4 games left of the season and now will miss all of them.

The team was supposed to play tonight against Buffalo and tomorrow against Charleston Catholic. Then round out the season against Winfield and Williamstown.

While the news is disappointing the team expects to be ready and planning on playing in the sectional round of the playoffs on April 19th.

We’ll have more on this story as more develops.

