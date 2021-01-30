Severe Weather Bar

Poca hoops standout Isaac McKneely commits to Virginia

February 07 2021

POCA, WV (WOWK) – On the High School scene, decision day finally here for Poca standout Shooting Guard Isaac McKneely

Eight major programs want the Poca product, including Kentucky, UNC, WVU, Louisville, and Virginia.

The junior commits to Virginia to play his college ball.

The 4-star Guard made his commitment to UVA on Twitter today.

McKneely averaged 22 points a game in his Sophomore year and led the Dots to a 21-3 start before the pandemic shut down the season.

The rising senior also guided Poca to the state tournament as a freshman.

A big congrats to Isaac and we wish him the best moving forward!

