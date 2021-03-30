Police chase ends in crash that kills 2, injures at least 2

BETHEL TOWNSHIP, OH (AP) — A driver being pursued by police in a western Ohio town went through a red light and crashed into another vehicle, leaving both drivers dead and at least two people injured, including an infant.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of U.S. 40 and state Route 202 in Bethel Township.

The chase involved Troy police and state troopers, but it wasn’t clear why the officers were attempting to stop the speeding car.

The man and woman who died were the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the crash, but authorities haven’t said who was driving the car that was being pursued.