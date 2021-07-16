Police: Huntington gas station robbed twice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Police in Huntington are investigating two robberies at the same gas station.

The robberies happened at the Red Lightning Exxon at 1413 U.S. 60 on July 8 and July 15.

In both incidents, police say a man concealed his identity with a mask and brandished a handgun. He left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call Huntington Police Department at 304-696-4420 or the HPD anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.