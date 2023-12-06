UPDATE (10 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7): The victim and suspect in the fatal New Boston shooting have been identified.

According to Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer, the victim is Joseph Cales, 41, of New Boston, and the suspect is Gary Whisman, 54, of McDermott.

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting in New Boston Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Rhodes Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

Portsmouth Police Chief Debra Brewer says that the Portsmouth Police Department was called in by New Boston Police to handle the investigtaion.

She says that the shooting happened during a domestic situation in a home and that charges are pending.

No other information is being released at this time.