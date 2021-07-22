Arrest made in Huntington shooting

UPDATE: July 22, 2021: Huntington Police have made an arrest in Thursday afternoon’s shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Dustin Heck is charged with malicious assault. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. near 9th Street West and Monroe Avenue.

Police say the victim’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say one person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Huntington.

According to dispatch, the shooting happened around p.m. this afternoon, Thursday, July 22 in the 900 block of West 9th Street near Monroe Avenue.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating. No further information has been released at this time.

We have a crew on the way to the scene.