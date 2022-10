BOYD COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – An overnight pursuit in Ashland ended in a resident’s backyard.

According to Boyd County Dispatchers, the pursuit began around 3 a.m. in the area of Shopes Creek near Route 60.

Dispatch tells 13 News, the pursuit ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing into the backyard of a home on Beech Street in Ashland.

Dispatchers confirm two people were arrested.

