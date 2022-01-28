Police search for inmate after escape from hospital

PRESONSBURG, KY (WOWK) – Police in Kentucky are searching for an escaped inmate.

Jesse Karr of Elizabethtown, KY was in custody of the Floyd County Jail getting medical treatment at Highlands ARH.

According to a post made to Facebook by the Prestonsburg Police Department, Karr’s restraints were removed for a moment, and he managed to escape the hospital.

Karr was originally in custody for trafficking illegal drugs and escape charges.

According to the post, at no time was there an imminent risk to public safety and officers have been working diligently following leads as to his current whereabouts.

Karr is 31 years old, 6 feet, two inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911. He is believed to be in the greater Louisville Metro/Elizabethtown area.

Additional warrants for his arrest have been issued. This case remains under investigation by Ptl. D. K. Duncan.