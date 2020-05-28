Live Now
Positive COVID-19 cases in Randolph County continue to increase

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reports 29 new cases of COVID-19.

As of 5 p.m., on May 28, 2020, there have been 91,036 total confirmatory laboratory results received:

  • 1,935 total cases
  • 74 deaths
  • 1,232 recoveries

The cumulative percent positive is 2.13%. 

Randolph County has seen six new positive cases since 10 a.m.Cases per county confirmed by lab test/probable case: Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (287/11), Boone (10/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (4/0), Cabell (59/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (29/0), Hancock (15/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (165/3), Kanawha (216/2), Lewis (6/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (17/0), Marion (51/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (42/2), Mingo (5/1), Monongalia (121/10), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (8/0), Ohio (41/0), Pendleton (9/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (17/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (35/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (123/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (9/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (98/0), Webster (1/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (51/3), Wyoming (3/0).

