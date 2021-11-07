Post ‘Daylight Savings’ safety tips

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Daylight savings time is back, and hopefully, you remembered to set your clocks back one hour. However, there are a few other precautions you may want to consider as we move forward.

Setting your clocks back to the correct time during daylight savings can help avoid confusion, but this new change also affects kids going to school. We spoke with residents in the tri-state on their concerns as some kids prepare to go to school in the morning.

We have kids that are standing out by the bus stop in the dark and it’s not even daylight until our second block, so they have a hard time with it… It’s dark, you can’t see them. Lisa Smith, South Point, Ohio resident

Other area residents like Mark Rose of Ashland, Kentucky are saying with the sun rise being pushed back an hour, people should “drive defensively” and be looking for children crossing the road in the morning.



Drivers should be prepared to look for kids in the morning going to school. The WV State Fire Marshal’s office encourages checking smoke alarms. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo.

In addition to adjusting clocks and driving habits, emergency officials say they’ve seen too many cases of other important home items being neglected each year. In the Mountain State, 40% of fires happen in homes where smoke alarms did not work properly.

We’ve found on investigations and other public service agencies and community service organizations that are involved in well-being checks, meals on wheels programs, and things like that that they find people without them. Ken Tyree, WV State Fire Marshal

An average smoke alarm should be good for about 10 years, but the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office suggests they be checked on a yearly basis. A good reminder for this is daylight savings time.

If your smoke alarm is not working or you don’t have one, you can contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office or request an installation through the American Red Cross.

For those who have an early morning commute, remember to be aware when driving in areas with crosswalks, follow marked speed limit signs in school zones, and as the sun rises it can cause some blind spots as well.