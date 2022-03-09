(WOWK) — Snow is coming early Saturday and weather models are all over the place! So what do we do? We use tools designed to smooth out those crazy highs and lows.

There are two kinds of weather maps you can look at and we break down the maps into text in the graphic below. The “output” is just straight model output for snow for the Charleston-Huntington area which uses a fixed water to snow ratio and does not account for melting. The “ensemble” numbers come from running each version of that model multiple times with lots of different variables and applying statistical probabilities to the results for the most likely outcome.

As you can see from the numbers below, the ensemble numbers are all very close to each other. Each particular model seems to be in a 4 to 5 inch range, again not taking melting into account.

The straight model output runs from a low of 4.4″ in one part of the viewing area on the European model to 11.5″ in one part of the viewing area on the American GFS model. That’s a lot!

Another key number is what is known as the National Blend of Models which is another way to use multiple models for what is hopefully a “more likely” scenario. That National Blend of Models, or NBM, currently shows 4.4″ for Huntington and 4.8″ for Charleston by the end of Saturday.

The main forecast problem is not even how much snow falls, but how much melts and how hard will it snow and when? Here are some thoughts:

The heaviest snow will fall from about 2 a.m. until 9 a.m. This will shift from west to east in this time period.

Predictor model output for after midnight crossing Friday into Saturday

The rate of melting will also be strong because the ground temperature will still be carrying a lot of heat and in fact won’t drop down below the freezing mark until just around sunrise.

Forecast road temperatures for just after midnight, crossing Friday into Saturday

Snowfall rates could reach an inch an hour for a period of time which even with warm ground, might cause the snow to stick for a time, making roads treacherous in the early part of Saturday. At some point even snow plows can’t keep up with the rate of snow until it turns lighter which should happen a few hours after daybreak Saturday.

The travel “moral of the story” is: No matter how much snow sticks, the most hazardous time to drive will be early Saturday until the snow turns lighter, salt can be applied, plows can clear more areas and then the sun’s energy can help the melting after noon, even with cold air temperatures and cloudy skies. The snow will taper off for most of us gradually through the afternoon and early evening.

Snow forecast data as of late afternoon Wednesday 3/9/22 looking ahead to Saturday 3/12/22

So the numbers in the graphic above reflect what’s possible but we lean toward the ensemble numbers in the 2 to 5 inch range. There is still a lot of time for this system to develop and for models to change so stay with us as we make changes as new information flows into the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab.

