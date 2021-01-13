Protestors rally in favor of children’s rights

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A group of protestors rallied outside the capitol calling on lawmakers to change child protective service laws.

Protestors held up signs saying, “Abolish CPS” and “Save the Children.”

Members of the group say they have had their kids taken away from them but are more than capable of taking care of them.

One woman says she feels like CPS workers lie to keep kids in the foster care system for money or that they’re “selling our kids for cash.”

“We’re trying to bring awareness that there’s a serious problem here in West Virginia. There are many many children, too many children, in foster care and families we want them. We want our children back,” Dreama Cook, Protestor said.

The group says they will continue to fight for their children until new laws are made.

