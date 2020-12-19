Purdue Pharma answers to congress regarding opioid crisis

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Family-owned Purdue Pharma – makers of the well-known pain killer “Oxycontin” say they are not responsible for the opioid crisis in America.

For the first time, two members of the Sackler family publicly took questions on capitol hill from the House Oversight Committee for their involvement in the decades-long addiction crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 750-thousand people have died from a drug overdose since 1999. The overdose death rate involving opioids has increased six times in that time period.

Dr. Kathe Sackler, one of the family members virtually present for the hearing said, “it distresses me greatly and angers me greatly that the medication that was developed to help people and relieve severe pain has become associated with so much human suffering.”

While expressing sympathy, David Sackler who was also at the hearing said Purdue Pharma is not responsible for the opioid epidemic.

“We want to respond to the opioid crisis because a prescription medicine that our company manufactured and sold, which was never intended to harm anyone, ended up being apart of a crisis that has harmed too many people,” said David.

The company has twice admitted wrongdoing for misleading doctors, regulators and the public of the drug’s addictive nature.

Last month, Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty to criminal charges and will pay $225-million as a part of the deal. Eight-billion dollars in forfeitures and penalties could be waived, because of a proposed settlement of thousands of lawsuits.

