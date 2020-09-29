Putnam County bus drivers review safety tips since school is back open

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County students are back in the classroom and that means school busses are back on the road.

Since they’ve been gone for a while, bus drivers say they’re not the only ones charged with keeping your children safe.

“We are back out on the road and to always expect the unexpected, Patti Hill, Bus Driver said.



Especially this year because most people haven’t even seen a bus on its route recently. Because of that, here’s some reminders for motorists.



Pay attention when a bus is present, especially when it comes to passing.



“If there’s grass or concrete in the medium and everything then they can pass us, but if it’s a turning lane then no they cannot,” Misty Gibson, Bus Driver said.



“If our yellow lights are on that means slow down and get ready to stop,” Hill said.



Another tip is to be patient. Bus drivers make sure kids are safe before pulling off.



“When they’re unloading to cross in front of us, we wait until they’re completely off the road by at least a foot before we turn the lights off,” Mark Lyons, Bus Driver said.



Failure to comply to any of these rules can result in consequences and possibly fines.



“If we are able to get their license plate number, we can take it to magistrate court and turn it in,” Hill said.



Bus drivers try to teach kids about road safety.



“A lot of the times they get excited because it’s the end of the day or it’s in the morning, they don’t watch us. They dart across the road, and if you’re not paying attention something bad could happen,” Gibson said.



Last year the West Virginia legislature boosted the fines for drivers passing a stopped school bus with its flashing warning lights on.



It’s called “Haven’s Law.” It’s now $500 for a first offense. $1,000 for a second offense. That’s twice what it used to be.

