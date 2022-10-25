(WOWK) — Rain is anticipated late Tuesday night in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia thanks to a cold front.

Predictor model output for 3:05 a.m. Wednesday as showers spin east

Due to the speed of the weather system, not much rain will be able to fall. Most amounts will be generally below a quarter of an inch but a few spots may receive as much as a half inch.

Model output for rainfall through late Wednesday morning

The temperatures do fall behind the cold front but not terribly cool. In fact the highs run in the range of the 60s for several days and the normal high is in the mid 60s.

If you think we’re done with highs in the 70s, think again. Weather models kick out some warmth even two weeks from now.

Model output for highs on November 4th

