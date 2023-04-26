(WOWK) — After a cold but dry start to the work week, rain is set to return to most of the region as early as Thursday evening. See the slideshow below for an idea of timing and placement of rain over the next few days.

Basically three main rounds of rain are in the forecast over the next week: Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Estimated rainfall amounts over this period should be in the 1 to 2 inch range.

Predictor model output for rainfall Thursday through next Tuesday

Severe storms not expected but there could be some gusty thunderstorms on Friday and again on Sunday.

