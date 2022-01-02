Rain ends but some rivers will rise for days.

Flooding on the Mud River 1/2/22 By Cameron Lester used with permission

(WOWK) — After more than a day of steady rains, the region’s rivers continue to rise in many areas. Rivers like the Mud River have continued to rise in the region.

Hydrograph for the Mud River near Milton

Twelvepole Creek Wayne County from Jody Dean

Twelvepole Creek Wayne County from Jody Dean

Twelvepole Creek Wayne County from Jody Dean

Mud River Road in Cabell County from Cameron Lester

Mud River Road in Cabell County from Cameron Lester

Mud River Road in Cabell County from Cameron Lester

Mud River Road in Cabell County from Cameron Lester

Several inches of rain have fallen across the area Friday and Saturday.

2 day rainfall estimate for Friday and Saturday

Other creeks are still running high like Symmes Creek in Lawrence County, Ohio where the water is right at the minor flood stage.

Hydrograph for Symmes Creek near Aid, Ohio

In southeast Kentucky which was hit hard by floods, the Levisa Fork River has crested at Pikeville but still has room to rise a few more feet downriver in places like Paintsville. The river has jumped more than 17 feet since Friday and could still rise another 2 feet.

Hydrograph for the Levisa Fork River near Paintsville, Kentucky

The Little Sandy River in Grayson, Kentucky dropped below flood stage earlier Sunday.

Hydrograph for the Little Sandy River near Grayson, Kentucky

Meanwhile the Ohio River will continue to rise for several days in many areas.

Ohio River in Huntington seen Saturday

Areas above Huntington will rise several more feet and crest before Tuesday. Areas from Huntington donwriver will crest sometime Tuesday or afterward. The water level at Huntington has risen 7 feet since Saturday morning and has another 9 feet left to rise before cresting according to current river level forecasts. Even though that is a large rise, that remains a few feet below the flood stage.

Hydrograph for the Ohio River at Huntington, West Virginia

This means low lying areas, backwater regions, and low water crossings could be impacted by flooding until the main river crests.



As always, remember to never drive into an area where water covers the road. Turn around, don’t drown.

No more appreciable rain is in the forecast for several days. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay ahead of changing weather conditions. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.