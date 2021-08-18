Rain returns to the area Thursday

(WOWK) — After only a short time to dry out after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, more rain is set to return to the region on Thursday. The first round of showers could be here as early as the morning commute. See the progression of rounds of rain in the slideshow below.

Predictor model output Thursday morning

Predictor model output Thursday afternoon

Predictor model output Thursday evening

Predictor model output Friday morning

Rainfall estimates vary widely but it’s a safe call to say some areas could see more than an inch of rainfall.

Rainfall forecast estimates from Wednesday night through Friday night

There is a chance for some isolated areas to see too much rain, possibly causing localized flooding. The NOAA Weather Prediction Center shows much of the region in the marginal risk for excessive rainfall area. That’s the lowest category of risk out of 4 categories. Severe thunderstorms are not anticipated at this time.

