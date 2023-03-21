(WOWK) — Rain is moving into the area with showers set to be seen on Wednesday with only a few showers possible Thursday and several rounds of rain on Friday. Currently the main risk of rainfall being a problem comes on Friday according to the latest outlooks.

Excessive precipitation risk for Friday from NOAA WPC

Weather models as of Tuesday afternoon are projecting two to three inches of rain possible in the northern parts of the viewing area between Wednesday and late Saturday.

Predictor rainfall estimates for Wed – Sat

Temperatures will still be warm despite the chance of showers.

Forecast highs

