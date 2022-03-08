(WOWK) — The wild swings of March weather continue in the coming week with rain and snow and then jumping right back to springlike temperatures. Rain will move back into the area even before sunrise Wednesday.

Predictor model output for Wednesday morning

A little cold air will try to squeeze into the western side of the system possibly bringing some wet snowflakes before lunchtime to the Ohio river valley and points to the north and west. Things dry out quickly after about 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon

Then things dry out until late Friday night when more rain moves in followed by a very strong cold front colliding with warm air.

Predictor model output for early Saturday morning before sunrise

There could be some very strong wind gusts along with some thunderstorms very late Friday night and then as the cold air rushes in on Saturday we see a quick change over to snow.

Predictor wind gusts for the hours before sunrise Saturday morning

Of course the question is how much snow, and the answer really depends on which weather model you look at. There are several other things to consider as well:

Daytime sun angle is getting higher and the solar rays are stronger so daytime snow tends to melt much more rapidly at this time of year.

Air temperatures will be near or above 32 degrees so that also lends itself to melting and road salt will be effective.

The road surface temperature will be well above the freezing mark during the daytime which also adds to the melting.

Various weather models have anything from about an inch to up to almost 9 inches of snow. Those higher numbers seem rather extreme so using the “ensemble“ approach, the models yield something more like 2 to 3 inches of snow. The ensemble is when you take a weather model and change small elements and run it for multiple outcomes then looking statistically at what is most likely to happen.

Obviously road conditions could be slick for a while but we would anticipate mainly wet roads during the day with a hard refreeze Saturday night. Sunday morning we could have lots of icy spots on the roads if you have to go somewhere very early.

It should be noted that Sunday will be in the 40s with sunshine which would be enough to melt most of the snow but Monday we jump back closer to 60° so any snow from Saturday will be put a memory as we go back to work and school.

