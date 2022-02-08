Rapid weather changes this week and the latest on snow chances this weekend

(WOWK) — The theme for the rest of the work week will be the fact that no particular weather pattern is set to linger very long thanks to fast moving systems passing through.

The first change coming for Wednesday is a warmer day but also a little breezy with some gusts up to 20 miles per hour out of the south and southwest.

Projected wind gust speeds Wednesday mid day

Winds will also bounce up to 20 miles per hour on Thursday but a cold front will usher in highs in the 40s as opposed to the 50s seen on Wednesday. That trend goes on, back and forth for a few days with highs rising then sinking the next day.

The next storm system of interest comes along on Saturday. The GFS version of Predictor shows daytime snow but the afternoon highs should be in the 40s which makes this snow output suspect. We show you the ideas the model has on precipitation with the idea that things could change very easily and also that this is not looking to be some major snow storm for the region.

While there are some models that show snow accumulation, the current thinking is that with highs in the 40s, only the high mountains would be able to support much in the way of accumulation. Expect some changes to take place with each successive look at the models in the days to come.

Snowfall ideas for Saturday – look for more changes

On Monday, cold air will still flow in from the northwest and there could be a few snow squalls but once again this is not a major snow storm and little to no appreciable accumulation is forseen.

Stay tuned for more changes to the forecast as the week unfolds. Download and use the StormTracker 13 weather app by clicking the link below.