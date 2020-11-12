Rascal Flatts announces positive COVID-19 case

FILE – In this June 6, 2018, file photo, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus, and Gary LeVox, of Rascal Flatts, arrive at the CMT Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday,, in Nashville, Tenn. The country group will bless the broken road this year on their farewell tour on their 20th anniversary together. The group announced Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, that they have no future plans for the band after the tour that begins in June and runs through October.(AP Photo/Al Wagner, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music icon Rascal Flatts announced Wednesday the band would not attend the 2020 CMA Awards due to COVID-19.

The band announced on Twitter one of its members had received a positive COVID-19 test result.

“As much as we were looking forward to performing at the CMA Awards tonight, we will no longer be attending in the interest of everyone’s safety,” the post read.

This announcement came roughly an hour after Lady A also announced they would not attend the awards night due to COVID-19 concerns.