Ravenswood’s Annie Hunt continues to play inspired basketball following tough injury

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – Ravenswood’s Annie Hunt missed her entire sophomore year after she tore her ACL in right knee in a fall league game. It was devastating but Hunt was determined to return to form coming back stronger than ever before as a junior, and now plans to make her senior season the best one yet.

Annie Hunt is grateful to be back on the basketball court.

“I’m trying to just do my best and play my hardest and never have an off minute. I don’t just want to get tired in a game and just give up, I just want to go hard at every second, Hunt said.”

It’s a fitting mindset for a player, who was at a loss for words after tearing her ACL in 2018.

“I was devastated, it was so bad. We called our whole family and I can’t even, I can’t even fathom not playing basketball for a year and then it happened and I don’t even like to look back on it and I can’t, Annie Hunt said.”

The injury kept her off the court but the point guard still helped the team from the bench.

“I was trying to create new relationships with my coaches, trying to help them with plays and kind of draw up new plays, so when I got back into the game it just made my play more fluid.”

While sidelined, the Ravenswood standout admits the injury was one of the hardest things she has ever dealt with.

“I learned how mentally tough I was, because it was one of those things where I can get through this its one of those life testing moments.”

And Hunt passed the test, scoring more than 18 points per game last year for the Red Devils.

Now at 100 percent, Hunt’s trainer Elias Beacom is also impressed with her development.

“She is a fantastic shooter, but when people hear that I don’t want to limit that either, she is not only a shooter, she’s become a defensive player, she’s become more of rebounder, and she’s become a more all-around player as the time went on, Beacom said.”

Her play is now catching the eye of several area college programs as Hunt has offers from Concord University & Shawnee State University and that list will likely grow in the coming months.