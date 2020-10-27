Reaction on Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to Supreme Court Justice

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett speaks during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

(WOWK) – West Virginia Congresswoman Carol Miller said after the vote: “I extend my highest congratulations to Justice Amy Coney Barrett on her confirmation to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Barrett has shown she is highly-qualified to sit on the highest court in the land, and I am confident she will fairly and responsibly rule in defense of the Constitution.

My Republican colleagues in the Senate deserve great credit for the professionalism and expediency displayed during this confirmation process, and I applaud the Trump Administration for nominating such a remarkable candidate.”

West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney said after the vote: “I applaud the U.S. Senate’s confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett remained poised in the face of aggressive attacks by Democrats to delegitimize and obstruct her confirmation. She displayed to the American people her judicial expertise and knowledge of the Constitution. I’m confident Justice Barrett will serve the American people in rightful defense of our Constitution and founding principles,”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine also issued a post-vote statement which said “I applaud the Senate majority for confirming President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the United States Supreme Court. Judge Barrett is both highly qualified and highly respected. She will be an excellent addition to our nation’s highest court.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.