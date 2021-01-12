Reaction to Capitol Market now closing every Sunday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Right now, Sundays at the Capitol Market aren’t what they used to be.

“Our folks here were definitely claiming low sales, and we’ve definitely seen slow traffic,” said Nichole Greene-Jenkins, executive director of the Capitol Market.

Outside, where farmers and vendors usually set up, is empty.

This happens every year this time of year; but this is the first time it’s forced a closure.

“We’re making this adjustment to hopefully save payroll for our folks and allow time for cleaning or anything else that might need to happen,” said Greene-Jenkins.

The Capitol Market will now be closed on Sundays.

“This was a unanimous decision,” said Greene-Jenkins. “We like to think of ourselves as a democracy here. Our job is to make sure we’re supporting and listening to our tenants here at Capitol Market.”

“Well you never wanna close,” said Tracy Abdalla, the owner of SoHo’s Restaurant. “Let’s just get that out in the open. You never wanna close. Especially when you own a restaurant.”

Abdalla says it’s unfortunate they have to close one day a week, but at least it’s only temporary.

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” he said. “All we can do is adjust to it and adapt to it and I think we’ve been very good at adapting to it.”

Abdalla says his sales on Sundays have been hit by both not having the outside vendors, and because of the pandemic.

So he understands this decision.

But, there was a vendor who spoke to me off-camera about this, who said he’s concerned about taking yet another hit. He added he’ll just have to find a way to adjust.

Something everyone is having to do right now.

“We’re always listening,” said Greene-Jenkins. “Always adjusting and adapting to whatever challenge or new opportunity that might come our way and this is just one of them.”

“Nobody knows what’s happening,” said Abdalla. “I think we’re just making the best of the situation.”

The Capitol Market will re-open on Sundays starting April 11th.

