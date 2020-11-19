Reaction to indoor dining closures in Kentucky

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is closing all indoor dining for the next few weeks.

“Bars and restaurants will be closed for indoor service,” said Beshear. “Any effort to lessen the exponential growth we are seeing right now requires this step.”

This is now the second time restaurants and bars are getting hit hard in the Bluegrass State because of this pandemic.

“It’s been a hectic evening,” said Ann Vanover, the owner of four different restaurants in the Ashland area. “That’s all they were talking about was: ‘Do I still have a job?’ ‘Am I gonna have a job?’ ‘What’s gonna happen to me?’”

Vanover adds she’s shocked this is happening yet again.

“I really didn’t think it would happen again,” she said. “I mean maybe reduce the dining back to 25% or 33%, or let’s tighten it up a little bit. But I really didn’t believe that it would come back to this. So yeah, I was shocked. Especially after he said this wasn’t going to be another shutdown.”

Vanover says at least they’ve been through this once before, so they know the mistakes that were made; and they won’t make them again.

“We finally just got our workforce back to where it needs to be from that… and now… this,” she said.

At all four restaurant locations, she lost employees to the extra unemployment funds.

“We struggled for a long time being short handed because people didn’t wanna come back and I’m not gonna make that mistake again. So somehow I have to try and hold on to everybody.”

But she’s also concerned because this shut down comes in the middle of the holidays… one week before thanksgiving.

“It’s not a good time of year for people who work in these places to lose money.”