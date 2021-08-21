Reactions to potential mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the surge of the Delta variant in several counties throughout the state, Gov. Jim Justice (R) WV, addressed 13 News Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis’ question about if he would consider a county by county mask mandate.

“Without any question it’s a good thought and it surely is something that’s on the table. We’re just hanging on as long as we possibly can to try to keep everybody together, but this is something that over the weekend there will be a whole lot more discussion. We’ll see where we stand,” Gov. Justice said.

Some small business owners say they recommend mask wearing, but the decision is up to the customer.

“With the recent surge in cases in Kanawha County over the past three weeks, we’ve actually been proactive about asking people to mask up again in our store,” Betsy Sokolosky, Owner of Base Camp Printing said.

“As well as providing disposable masks for them, and we have been in the back of the shop wearing masks as well,” Jenna Histed, Manager of Kin Ship Goods said.

Small business owners say, starting Monday, all customers will be required to wear masks again when entering a store.

“If people would have masked up in the first place we wouldn’t be in this position. If people would have taken it seriously in the first place then we definitely, well I can’t say definitely, but we probably wouldn’t be here,” Histed said.

These small business owners ask people to take part in helping to keep their stores open in person, by simply wearing a mask for safety and protection from COVID-19.

“I think that if people are willing to make that small adjustment that it can keep our community safer and slow the spread of the Delta variant. I don’t think it’s that much to ask people to do,” Sokolosky said.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!