Ready for summer vacation? Here’s what you need to know before you travel

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After a winter of isolation due to COVID-19, people are now more than ready to get out and enjoy a much-needed summer vacation.

So, what do you need to know before booking your flight or planning your trip?

January through April is usually the booking season for people planning a trip, and travel agencies expect this to be a busy season.

“This year a lot of people are taking their credits that was canceled during the ’20 and most tour operators and cruise lines gave them credit for future travel and so they’re re-booking now,” CEO of National Travel Ted Lawson said.

Right now, people are mostly traveling within the United States, but certain requirements are in place to keep everyone safe.

“People are getting more confident as they got their vaccinations but having said that, even though you have your vaccinations, if you’re traveling you often need a test 72 hours before you travel and then on the return the same thing,” Lawson said.

“We’re looking at national parks this summer, we’re doing a lot of beach vacations, you know the Florida and California and those destinations, and a lot of people are looking at niche destinations like dude ranches and spa vacations,” Tonya Mullins, Manager Leisure Sales National Travel said.

If you travel internationally you will need a negative COVID-19 test and a vaccination card.

“Each individual country and destination have its own restrictions and requirements that of course you need to be sure that you check very thoroughly,” Mullins said.

Lawson says we’ll see the effects of the pandemic the next few years but is happy his business is doing better.

“It looks like we made it through very nicely and people even over half of our staff were furloughed, they’ve come back,” Lawson said.

National Travel says a lot of people are still choosing not to travel this summer, but have already made plans to travel during 2022 after more people have been vaccinated.

