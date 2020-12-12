Record breaking year in donations, giving to hundreds of WV families

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Bags and bags of toys and food, collected by the ‘Teamsters’ in South Charleston, to give to West Virginia families in need.

“Families are struggling and the pandemic has made it even harder for them. The need is great. it’s there every year, but it seems greater this year,” said Scott Foley with the West Virginia Children’s Home Society.

“You buy your kids and grandkids lots of presents when you really don’t need them, and you’re happy to do that,” said Ken Hall, President of Local 175. “But it gives you a much better feeling to do things for kids that otherwise would not get anything for Christmas and maybe not even have enough food.”

Every year, for over 20 years now, Hall and his team members have held a Christmas drive.

But this year was very different – and not in the way you’d expect.

“We thought the contributions may be down because things are tough all over,” said Hall. “But by the same token, there is a greater need for kids because of COVID, so we were concerned.”

But – the group raised more money, and donations, than they ever have before.

“More than $40,000 in toys and food,” said Hall.

All of these gifts will be loaded onto two trailers, and will be dropped off at the West Virginia Children’s Home Society Saturday morning.

“Those toys and that food and that clothing goes to benefit the children and families that we work with every day,” said Foley.

The Children’s Home Society takes care of children and families across the state who are struggling; and they help hundreds of families every day.

“It makes us enjoy our Christmases even more because we know we’ve helped so many children and families,” said Foley.

We all know there is a greater need in the state this year then years before because of the pandemic, so if your family needs a little extra help this year:

“Of course we know the needs of families in Children’s Home Society,” said Foley. “But if someone in our community has a need, call us and say ‘you know I’ve had a hard time this year financially and I’m struggling with providing a Christmas for my grandchildren or my child, and we can try to provide that need.”

If you would like to call the Children’s Home Society, here is their phone number: (304)-346-0795

Here is their email: childrenshomesociety@childhswv.org

Here is their address:

Children’s Home Society of West Virginia

1422 Kanawha Boulevard, East

P. O. Box 2942

Charleston, WV 25330