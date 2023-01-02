(WOWK) — If you think it’s really warm out, you’re right. It was only a week ago that wind chills were breaking records for feeling so cold but by the third day of January we could meet or top record high temperatures in the region. The region has definitely had a huge temperature swing.

On Monday, the Parkersburg area did tie a record for highs at 63 degrees. Charleston and Huntington were a few degrees below the records.

Daily climate report for Huntington Monday, January 2, 2023

Daily climate report for Charleston Monday, January 2, 2023

Tuesday the record high temperatures in the area run around 70-72 degrees. The forecast numbers below indicate that Parkersburg could once again tie or top their record and Huntington could break their record as well. Charleston will likely be close so we will keep an eye on that and keep you informed.

We do anticipate rain on Tuesday and Wednesday but the temperatures will not drop until the cold front passes late Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday won’t be records but will be warm with highs in the upper 60s.

