Live Now
WATCH LIVE: KY Gov. Beshear updates state on COVID-19

Rep. Miller announces $2.3 million grant to New River Transit Authority

Top Stories

by: Joey Stipek

Posted: / Updated:

Representative Carol Miller (R-WV) on Inside West Virginia Politics

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced the New River Transit Authority in Beckley, W.VA will receive a grant of $2.3 million.

The grant is the result of the $55.6 million in funding granted to the state from the Department of Transportation for COVID-19 response.

“Keeping our transit services up and running through this public health emergency is crucial,” said Miller. “Without the New River Transit Authority, our essential workers could not effectively and efficiently work to combat this virus and keep the Beckley community healthy.”

The funding will be used to aid in COVID-19 response expenses including administrative leave for operations employees, fuel, personal protective equipment, salaries, professional cleaning, salaries, and sanitation barriers for staff.

The grant is a direct result of the CARES Act and given to the Department of Transportation for allocation to each state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories