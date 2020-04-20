Rep. Miller announces $2.3 million grant to New River Transit Authority

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) announced the New River Transit Authority in Beckley, W.VA will receive a grant of $2.3 million.

The grant is the result of the $55.6 million in funding granted to the state from the Department of Transportation for COVID-19 response.

“Keeping our transit services up and running through this public health emergency is crucial,” said Miller. “Without the New River Transit Authority, our essential workers could not effectively and efficiently work to combat this virus and keep the Beckley community healthy.”

The funding will be used to aid in COVID-19 response expenses including administrative leave for operations employees, fuel, personal protective equipment, salaries, professional cleaning, salaries, and sanitation barriers for staff.

The grant is a direct result of the CARES Act and given to the Department of Transportation for allocation to each state.

