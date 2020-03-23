Restaurant workers help community, community helps restaurant workers

CHARLESTON, W.V. (WOWK) – Sitar of India, a restaurant on Lee Street East in Charleston, is helping those who are experiencing food shortages during the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The people who really need the food, they’re not getting it,” said Gary Singh. “We just saw in Sam’s Club yesterday – there’s no milk. And if people have to take care of children or elderly, they’re not getting enough food for their daily needs.”

Singh is working to change that, by cooking up a few big dishes; filled with veggies, bread, and of course – some spice!

“We’ve been here for 30 years. Charleston is like our family. This is our time to serve them back. This is our time,” said Singh.

While Singh and his chefs prepare food for the Kanawha County community, that same community is giving back to restaurant employees – online.

“I created the ‘Virtual Tip Jar’ a few days ago,” said Kayla Young. “Without being able to get tips, restaurant workers and salon people and any kind of service worker, are immediately out of money. A lot of these people don’t live paycheck to paycheck, they live day to day by their tips. So it just seems like an easy way to directly get money to these people.”

When you go to the website, you will see a ‘send a tip’ button. Click it, and a spreadsheet opens showing 533 names – and growing!

“There’s no middle management at all. I have no idea how much people are giving,” said Young.

Each name listed on the spreadsheet, also has their Venmo and/or PayPal account listed.

So the money is going directly to the service worker.

Restaurants giving back, and the community helping too.

Sitar of India will start serving food at 11am Monday morning; they will serve until the food runs out.

If you would like to give to a service worker, you can do so here: https://youngforwv.com/kanawha-county-tip-jar/?fbclid=IwAR24YYqUQhTbYTC-Z4Xigw9FEPHVFEnT2mgzOV_GLMdaWhc4CTiQk27l7Nk