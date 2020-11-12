Restaurants preparing for outdoor dining this winter

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new construction project is going on right now at a restaurant in South Charleston.

The Olive Tree is a Mediterranean restaurant owned by Michael Jarrouj.

“We’ve been here plenty of times… hahaha,” said Samantha Farmer, a regular customer.

“My favorite has to be the Mediterranean chicken wrap. It is amazing,” said Kim Quintrell, another customer. “It has the best, I believe it’s called Habibi sauce, ever.”

A well known spot – that will soon look a little different.

“You have to move with the times, be very fluid, and do what you need to do to survive,” said Jarrouj. “It’s gonna be a little bit harder work, but you’re not given more than you can handle…”

Jarrouj is in the process of redesigning and reconstructing his outdoor dining area, to accommodate both the colder weather, and of course, the COVID-19 guidelines.

“Like a rainy day like today. When this is done, you’ll be able to be out there,” he said. “And it’ll still be wide open. We’ll have a couple of break walls, but still plenty of fresh air and lots and lots of heat. So kind of the way we’re designing it…it’ll hold the heat, but still have fresh air.”

The new area will have heaters, fire pits, and more outdoor seating.

And it seems like this idea is becoming a nation-wide movement for the restaurant industry.

“The price of those materials has skyrocketed,” said Jarrouj. “I mean from the time we did the blueprint and got everything approved to begin construction, it jumped. I mean the price increased dramatically.”

But, Jarrouj says he hopes to get all the materials he needs within the next three weeks – so he can open it all up!