NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Richwood Police Chief is facing charges related to a domestic incident, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says Charles L. Burkhamer Jr. is charged with domestic battery after an incident at a home along the 100 block of Front Street Wednesday evening.
Deputies say Burkhamer and his wife got into an altercation and Burkhamer allegedly grabbed her by her arm and tried to physically removed her from the home.
Burkhamer is facing one count of domestic battery. He was arraigned and released on a $2,500 bond.
The Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Hong Kong shop offers ‘tear gas’ flavor ice cream
- Richwood Police Chief arrested on domestic charge
- Coronavirus in West Virginia: Cumulative percent positive test results rate continues to drop
- BBB issues warning for Roku users in 25 states
- Ohio restaurants, bars allowed to open for outdoor dining
- Cassandra Callender, forced to undergo chemo as a teen, dies at 22
- Virtual variety show brings artists, musicians together
- House Republicans say China should be held accountable for coronavirus spread
- Married couple of 52 years, separated by COVID-19, reunite after almost two months apart
- Information you need to check on your stimulus payment