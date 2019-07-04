Ripley Independence Day Celebrations Begin with Patriot Parade

RIPLEY, W. VA. (WOWK) — Wednesday may only have been July 3rd, but already the Independence Day festivities were under way in America’s Biggest Small town.

It is no secret that the town of Ripley is known for it’s patriotism and pride, and that is showcased by it’s annual Fourth of July celebrations. Each year the town hosts a celebration that spans over six days and includes everything from carnival rides to a major parade.

This year the celebration kicked off with the Patriot Bike Parade, where more than 60 kids from all across the state donned their best red, white, and blue and decorated their bikes to parade through the streets of Ripley.