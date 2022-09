CHESAPEAKE, WV (WOWK) – Rescue crews on boats are searching for a man who may have gone into the Kanawha River in Chesapeake Sunday night.

This is in the 11800 block of MacCorkle Avenue.

Dispatchers got the call just after 9 p.m.

A neighbor said a man on a bobcat utility vehicle may gone into the river.

The concern is that there’s a 30-foot drop there.

Kanawha County medics, Chesapeake Police and Fire, and the Belle and Marmet fire departments are there.